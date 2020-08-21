Saumya Tandon on quitting ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’: End of a beautiful journey

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actress Saumya Tandon, who played Anita Bhabi in the popular sitcom, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, has quit the show after five years. On Friday she shared vignettes of her last day on the set.

Saumya has posted several videos on Instagram, capturing the celebrations on her last day on the set. One of the videos features the entire cast and crew singing “Tum ko dekha toh ye khayal aaya” by late ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh. The crew also sings “Abhi na jaao chhodkar” for her. In one clip, the actress gets emotional and then is seen praising co-actors Asif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour.

“End of a beautiful journey. The way we part shows how strong our relationship was. These are some moments to cherish all my life, my small note for every single person on the unit. My dearest @iaasifsheikhofficial . My friends @rohitashvgour @yogesh.tripathi78@vaibhav.mathur.teeka @deepeshbhan@saleem_zaidi @saanandverma (missed you on the last day),” Saumya wrote as caption with the videos.

“Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!” revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, where both husbands have a crush on the other man’s wife.

–IANS

dc/vnc