Saurabh Bhardwaj urges L-G to halt demolition of Hanuman Temple in Chhawla

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, requesting him to withdraw his order to demolish the Hanuman Temple in Chhawla in South-West district.

Bhardwaj stated that AAP MLA Gulab Singh had informed him about the order issued by the L-G to demolish the Hanuman Temple located in Singh’s constituency.

Bhardwaj said the local residents are both angry and anxious about the matter.

“Today, while inspecting a drain in the Najafgarh area, my party MLA (Singh) took me to the Chhawla Hanuman Temple. Many people had also gathered there. The locals informed me that the temple was built after numerous road accidents occurred in the area. They believe that no major accidents took place there after the temple was established,” Bhardwaj said.

Bhardwaj also claimed that the temple does not affect traffic movement since it was constructed in a specific corner.

“The Delhi government has also constructed a flyover in the area to ensure smooth traffic flow. Demolishing the temple just before the opening of the new bridge will be a bad omen and a significant insult to the faith of the locals,” Bhardwaj said.

2023070433846

