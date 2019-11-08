Saurabh shoots silver at 14th Asian Championships

Doha, Nov 11 (IANS) Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary on Monday clinched the silver medal in the men’s 10m air pistol event at the ongoing 14th Asian Championships.

Chaudhary, 17, shot 244.5 in the final to finish second on the podium behind North Korea’s Kim Song Guk, who won the gold with a world record 246.5 at the Lusail Shooting Complex. Iran’s Foroughi Javed won the bronze with a score of 221.8.

Abhishek Verma managed 181.5 to remain content with a fifth place finish in the eight-man final.

Chaudhary and Verma had earlier qualified for the final in the seventh and sixth place, respectively. Both have already secured their quotas for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Among the other Indians in the fray, Shreya Agarwal and Dhanush Shrikanth won gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team junior competition, while Gurnihal Garcha, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Ayush Rudraraju won the team gold in the junior men’s skeet event.

India have 15 Olympic quotas in shooting so far, the most the country has ever achieved in the run up to the showpiece event.

