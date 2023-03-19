The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam will be celebrated in Gujarat from April 17 to 26.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for sheltering thousands of Saurashtrians who had come as migrants from Gujarat to Tamil Nadu.

The minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for planning the event similar to that of Kashi Tamil Sangamam held recently.

Mandaviya said that the Sangamam would display the historic link between Somnath and Rameshwaram.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan said that Saurashtrians who are settled in Tamil Nadu have a special place as they are blessed to weave for the dieties of important temples in the state.

He also recalled that T.M. Soundararajan, the esteemed musician and play back singer, belonged to the Saurashtra community and added that he remains in the heart of every Tamil person with his mesmerising music and songs.

Tamil Nadu BJP president, K. Annamalai said that around 21 lakh Saurashtrian’s were living in the state of Tamil Nadu and added that this festival would pave the way for cementing the connect the state had with Gujarat.

20230320-020403