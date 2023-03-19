INDIA

Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam in Gujarat from April 17-26

NewsWire
0
0

The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam will be celebrated in Gujarat from April 17 to 26.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for sheltering thousands of Saurashtrians who had come as migrants from Gujarat to Tamil Nadu.

The minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for planning the event similar to that of Kashi Tamil Sangamam held recently.

Mandaviya said that the Sangamam would display the historic link between Somnath and Rameshwaram.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan said that Saurashtrians who are settled in Tamil Nadu have a special place as they are blessed to weave for the dieties of important temples in the state.

He also recalled that T.M. Soundararajan, the esteemed musician and play back singer, belonged to the Saurashtra community and added that he remains in the heart of every Tamil person with his mesmerising music and songs.

Tamil Nadu BJP president, K. Annamalai said that around 21 lakh Saurashtrian’s were living in the state of Tamil Nadu and added that this festival would pave the way for cementing the connect the state had with Gujarat.

20230320-020403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pegasus row: SC pulls up lawyer, says no notice for Prime...

    Kerala Health Minister’s staffer led attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office: Congress

    Goa to take issue of e-Visa to UK with Home Minister

    Beware of those asking you to not speak up about injustice:...