INDIA

Saurashtra University’s BBA, B.Com papers leaked, exam postponed

NewsWire
0
0

The Saurashtra University has reported the question paper leak of BBA semester-5 Direct Taxes and B.Com semester-5 Auditing and Corporate governance.

The leak was reported on Wednesday. A criminal complaint was lodged with the Bhaktinagar police station.

The University Examiner postponed both the exams and reset new question papers overnight, which were mailed to the exam center’s principal.

University’s Acting Controller of Examination Nilesh Soni told the local media that BBA semester-5 Direct Taxes and B.Com semester-5’s Auditing and Corporate Governance exams were scheduled on Thursday.

However, Wednesday midnight he came to know about the paper leak, he rushed the university team to all exams centers and asked to recollect the papers in sealed cover. After verifying the leak with the university’s paper, a criminal complaint was lodged, as well as an internal inquiry into the leak has been initiated.

Some 12,000 students are taking the exams, the BBA reset paper was mailed to the college principal in the night itself, B.Com exam’s new date will be announced soon, said Soni.

Vice Chancellor Girish Bhimani alleged anti-social elements with a mala fide intention to tarnish the image of the University were behind the paper leak. “University will take strict action against the college from which the paper has leaked,” he said.

–IAN

har/dpb

20221013-111203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sonia calls Punjab MPs to work together to win poll

    Cong suspends 3 MLAs, FIR filed for conspiracy to topple Jharkhand...

    ‘Robust’ Covid ex gratia scheme in works, need 4 weeks more:...

    Battle for UP: SP files complaint against BJP