Saurashtra’s Samarth Vyas becomes fifth batter to hit double-century in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Saurashtra’s Samarth Vyas on Sunday became only the fifth batter to hit a double-century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashing 200 off 131 against Manipur in an Elite Group A match, here.

With this, Samarth joined Karn Veer Kaushal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw in the double-centurions list. Overall, this was Vyas’s third List-A century.

The 26-year-old Vyas put on a 282-run opening stand with Harvik Desai, who made 100 off 107 balls, as Saurashtra posted 397 for 4. In reply, Manipur were bowled out for 115 as Saurashtra registered their second straight win in the tournament.

The Jaydev Unadkat-led side earlier opened their campaign with a seven-wicket win over Chandigarh on Saturday, with Vyas contributing a 64-ball 61 in a chase of 216.

Vyas has been in excellent form in recent times. He topped the run charts (314 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 177.40 ) for Saurashtra at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20s earlier in the month, where they made the semifinals. Overall, he was the fifth-highest run-getter in the tournament, finishing just 49 runs behind Yash Dhull, who topped the charts.

In terms of record, Ajinkya Rahane’s 187 for Mumbai against Maharashtra in 2007-08 was the highest individual List A score in the tournament for nearly a decade before Uttarakhand’s Kaushal crossed the 200-run mark in the 2018-19 season against Sikkim.

Since then, the tournament has seen four other double-centuries, including the one by Vyas on Sunday. Shaw’s 227 not out for Mumbai against Puducherry in the previous season remains the highest score, though.

20221113-190603

