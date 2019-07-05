Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa tie-up with Baseline Ventures

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Baseline Ventures on Thursday announced the signing up of squash stars Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal. Both the athletes have been flag bearers for the country in squash and grabbed headlines recently when they won the men’s and women’s title at the Asian Championships in May, earlier this year.

Kolkata’s Ghosal has been a consistent performer for more than a decade and had recently reached his career-best ranking of world number 10 in April this year, becoming the first Indian to break into the top 10 in the process. The 32-year-old had a prodigious start to his career and had become the first Indian to achieve number one ranking at junior level in the sport. He was also the first Indian to bag a medal in the sport when he secured a bronze medal at Doha in the 2006 Asian Games.

Chinappa has been one of India’s finest squash players who has been bringing the country medals for the last 15 years. In 2014, she paired with Dipika Pallikal to win India’s first Commonwealth Games gold medal in Glasgow, a feat she almost repeated in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, eventually bagging a silver.

In 2016, she broke into the top 10 of the squash world rankings. She had a successful campaign in the 2018 Asian Games where she won the bronze in the singles event and a silver in the team event.

In June, she broke Bhuvneshwari Kumari’s record by lifting the national squash title for a record 17th time.

Chinappa expressed her delight on the development, saying, “I’m thrilled to sign with Baseline Ventures and am looking forward to a fruitful association with the company.”

Ghosal also expressed similar emotions when he said, “It’s been a good year for me personally. After achieving my career-best ranking, I’m really excited to have signed with Baseline Ventures.”

Baseline Ventures co-founder Vishal Jaison sounded extremely excited about the signings. He was quoted as saying, “Saurav and Joshna are proven performers in their sport and arguably the best squash talent this country has produced. It’s an absolute pleasure to have them with us.”

–IANS

aak/bc