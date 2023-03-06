ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Saurav Gurjar targets Kapil Sharma, his team for using fake comments

NewsWire
0
0

‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ actor and WWE superstar Saurav Gurjar has slammed Kapil Sharma and his team for creating ‘fake comments’ on his picture with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram as part of the ‘Post Ka Postmortem’ segment on The Kapil Sharma Show.

As Ranbir appeared on the show as a celebrity guest on Saturday, Kapil shared Saurav’s picture with him from inside the gym, and in the picture, he was seen lifting Ranbir on his back.

Kapil asked Ranbir about Saurav and introduced him by saying he was there in the film ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ but he also asserted that he doesn’t remember why suddenly he jumped on his back.

Later, Kapil started reading the comments on the picture.

One of them reads: “Kuch logon ko aise hi gym laana padta hai (Some people have to be brought to the gym like this).”

While in the other comment said: “Inko 70kg ka dumble chahiye tha… nahi mila toh Ranbir ko utha liya (He needed a dumbbell of 70 kg, but since he didn’t get it, he picked up Ranbir).”

“Lagta hai, Ranbir ne nayi gaadi li hai! B M BABLU (It seems Ranbir has bought a new car…B M Bablu),” the last comment said.

Saurav shared a video of the episode, all these comments and tweeted: You (addressing Kapil Sharma) are a good human being… you make people laugh but how could you and your team show fake comments on someone’s social media? This is not acceptable.”

On Saurav’s Instagram account, the same comments were posted on Monday.

The episode aired on Saturday.

Kapil has not yet responded to the allegation.

20230306-212603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prithviraj Sukumaran drops ‘Kuruthi’ poster on Vishu

    Actor Bharath’s 50th film goes on floors

    ‘Let’s unite and make our motherland more beautiful,’ says Kichcha Sudeep

    Aparshakti Khurana shares his character’s look from ‘Dhoka Round D Corner’