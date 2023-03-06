‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ actor and WWE superstar Saurav Gurjar has slammed Kapil Sharma and his team for creating ‘fake comments’ on his picture with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram as part of the ‘Post Ka Postmortem’ segment on The Kapil Sharma Show.

As Ranbir appeared on the show as a celebrity guest on Saturday, Kapil shared Saurav’s picture with him from inside the gym, and in the picture, he was seen lifting Ranbir on his back.

Kapil asked Ranbir about Saurav and introduced him by saying he was there in the film ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ but he also asserted that he doesn’t remember why suddenly he jumped on his back.

Later, Kapil started reading the comments on the picture.

One of them reads: “Kuch logon ko aise hi gym laana padta hai (Some people have to be brought to the gym like this).”

While in the other comment said: “Inko 70kg ka dumble chahiye tha… nahi mila toh Ranbir ko utha liya (He needed a dumbbell of 70 kg, but since he didn’t get it, he picked up Ranbir).”

“Lagta hai, Ranbir ne nayi gaadi li hai! B M BABLU (It seems Ranbir has bought a new car…B M Bablu),” the last comment said.

Saurav shared a video of the episode, all these comments and tweeted: You (addressing Kapil Sharma) are a good human being… you make people laugh but how could you and your team show fake comments on someone’s social media? This is not acceptable.”

On Saurav’s Instagram account, the same comments were posted on Monday.

The episode aired on Saturday.

Kapil has not yet responded to the allegation.

