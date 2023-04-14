The Congress chief in Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said that senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi is joining the Congress.

Addressing reporters here after a closed-door meeting with Laxman Savadi, Shivakumar said that many more leaders will join the Congress party in the coming days.

“Our discussions went cordial. His (Laxman Savadi) respect and stature will be honored. He agreed to join the Congress family. At 4 p.m. he will submit his resignation to the Speaker and formally join the party afterwards.

“All national and state leaders extend a warm welcome to him. He has agreed to our philosophy. It is our duty to respect him and we will welcome him. There are many more leaders to join the Congress party,” he said.

When asked about KPCC Working President and senior leader Satish Jarkiholi from Belagavi district being upset about the development, Shivakumar categorically stated that there are no hard feelings from any side.

Laxman Savadi was denied a ticket by the BJP from the Athani constituency in Belagavi. Instead, Mahesh Kumatalli, who joined the BJP through ‘Operation Lotus’, has been allotted the ticket.

Savadi claimed that the party has done injustice to him, and also said that he was not contacted by any leader from New Delhi.

He arrived in Bengaluru on a special flight booked by Shivakumar along with Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi. Savadi has maintained that he is not meeting any of the BJP leaders in Bengaluru.

Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Congress MLA from Belagavi Rural constituency has stated that Savadi is a seasoned politician, who was in the top post in BJP government and his entry to Congress would strengthen the party.

According to sources in the Congress, Shivakumar is planning to utilize the opportunity to deliver blows to his political opponent and BJP leader from Belagavi, Ramesh Jarkiholi. The development is likely to strengthen Congress to win more seats in Belagavi district which has 18 seats.

20230414-140002