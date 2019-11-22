Saving Constitution is our responsibility: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked the party workers to ensure that the Constitution is implemented in the country as it is their responsibility.

“Today (Tuesday) is Constitution Day. Today is also the foundation day of the Aam Aadmi Party. This is not a coincidence. Nature has entrusted the responsibility of each AAP worker to save the Constitution and implement it literally in this country. Do not back off even if you have to die for it,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The AAP was formally launched on November 26, 2012, after Kejriwal decided to jump into politics, even as he parted ways with veteran social activist Anna Hazare.

The two came together in India Against Corruption movement, demanding a Jan Lokpal Bill. Hazare preferred that the movement remain politically unaligned, while Kejriwal felt the failure of the agitation route necessitated a direct political involvement.

In 2015, Kejriwal swept the Delhi Assembly polls with his party bagging 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature.

Earlier on Tuesday, the AAP boycotted the joint Parliament sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on the occasion of Constitution Day, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no right to celebrate the day after destroying the Constitution.

–IANS

