Veteran film and television actor Ronan Vibert, who worked with some of the top directors and talent during his long career, passed away at age of 58 after a brief illness.

Vibert grew up in the U.K. in South Wales, before gaining a place at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA), and then lived most of his life in London. In recent years, he had relocated to Florida, reports Deadline.

His many films include ‘The Snowman’ with Michael Fassbender, ‘Saving Mr Banks’ with Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson, ‘Dracula Untold’ with Luke Evans, ‘Shadow of the Vampire’ with John Malkovich and Willem Dafoe, ‘The Cat’s Meow’, directed by Peter Bogdanovich, ‘Tomb Raider 2’ with Angelina Jolie, ‘Tristan and Isolde’ with James Franco, and the Oscar-winning ‘The Pianist’, directed by Roman Polanski.

His notable TV credits include ‘Rome’ for HBO, ITV’s ‘Poirot’, two series of ‘The Borgias’ for Showtime, the Emmy award winning ‘Hatfields and McCoys’ with Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton. Lord Wellington in the BBC’s ‘Johnathan Strange and Mr Norrell’, ‘Penny Dreadful’, ‘The Lizzie Borden Chronicles’, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’, and Phillip K. Dick’s ‘Electric Dreams’ and ‘Carnival Row’ on Amazon Prime.

Deadline notes that Vibert is survived by his wife Jess. There will be private service for the family only in the coming days. A Celebration of Life in his honour is also being planned in London in 2023.

