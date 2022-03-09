SPORTSHOCKEY

Savita to lead women’s hockey team in Pro League games against Germany

By NewsWire
India’s veteran goalkeeper Savita will continue to lead the women’s hockey team, while defender Deep Grace Ekka will be her deputy in the upcoming FIH Women’s Pro League matches against Germany at the Kalinga Stadium on March 12 and 13.

Hockey India on Wednesday named a 22-member squad which will take on the world No.5 side, with two new faces — young defender Akshata Abaso Dhekale (Hockey Maharashtra) and forward Deepika Jr (Hockey Haryana) — picked in the senior core group following impressive performance in the National Championship.

Talking about the team selection, chief coach Janneke Schopman said, “It’s an exciting time for us playing yet again two back-to-back Pro League games at home against an esteemed opponent. Germany is a very consistent team with probably the best basic skills around the world. They defend very well and are quick to attack. I feel we have selected a nice mix of young talent and experience and we’re looking to build on our performance against Spain.”

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita and Akshata Abaso Dhekale.

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Monika, Neha, Navjot Kaur and Sonika.

Forwards: Rajwinder Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Mariana Kujur and Deepika Jr.

Standbys: Rajani Etimarpu, Ishika Chaudhary, Namita Toppo.

