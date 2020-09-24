Saw cricketers’ wives snorting coke at IPL afterparty: Sherlyn Chopra makes shocking revelations

In a shocking revelation, model-actress Sherlyn Chopra has stated that she has seen wives of cricketers and actors snorting cocaine in the washroom during one of the Indian Premier League parties she attended. Her comments come in wake of authorities probing the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Speaking to the media, she recalled having attended an IPL party after a Kolkata Knight Riders match and was shocked to see players’ wives snorting cocaine in the washroom.

“I once went to Kolkata to watch a KKR match, after the game I was invited to an after party, which was attended by all popular cricketers and their wives. I was enjoying a lot in the party, however I got tired after dancing and went to washroom and the scene I saw there was beyond shocking, all these star-wives were snorting cocaine in the ladies washroom area, they smiled at me and I smiled back. I thought I am at the wrong place and came outside, the party was going on in full swing like most drug parties go on one after another,” she revealed.

Though Sherlyn Chopra didn’t take any cricketer’s name, she said that she is willing to help the NCB if they summon her for questioning.