Sawang takes charge as APPSC chairman

Damodar Gautam Sawang took over as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Thursday.

He was last week shunted out as Director General of Police (DGP).

After taking charge as the APPSC chairman, Sawang called on Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was appointed on the new post on February 18, three days after he was removed as the police chief.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh made the appointment under Articles 316 (1) and 316 (2) of the Constitution of India.

Sawang succeeded incharge chairman A V Ramana Reddy who was holding the post after the exit of former chairman Uday Bhaskar.

Sawang will hold the post of APPSC chairman for a period of six years. However, as per the APPSC’s regulations, he will be deemed retired from IPS.

Sawang’s new appointment is being seen by many as an honourable exit along with extension of service as the 1986-batch IPS officer is due to retire in July next year.

The Andhra Pradesh government on February 15 shunted out Sawang as DGP and appointed Kasireddy V. R. N. Reddy as the new police chief.

KVRN Reddy, Director General of Police (Intelligence) was placed in full additional charge of the post of DGP (head of police force) until further orders.

Sawang’s transfer came nearly two weeks after government employees held a huge protest in Vijayawada despite police denying permission and imposing restrictions in the city. Thousands of employees from across the state managed to reach the city for ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ on February 3. This was seen as a big failure by the police.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had reportedly taken serious note of the incident. The next day he had called DGP and sought an explanation from him.

After assuming office as the chief minister in May 2019, Jagan Mohan Reddy had picked Gautam Sawang as the police chief.

Sawang, a 1986-batch IPS officer, had succeeded R. P. Thakur, who was transferred and posted as Commissioner, Printing and Stationery and Stores Purchase.

Before Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh, Sawang worked in various positions including Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Maoist-hit Warangal district.

In 2015, he became the Commissioner of Police in Vijayawada and three years later, he was appointed as Andhra Pradesh’s DG, Vigilance and Enforcement.

During 2009-12, he served as a Commissioner for UN Police in Liberia.

