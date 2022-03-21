INDIA

Sawant stakes claim to form govt in Goa, appointed CM by Guv (Ld)

By NewsWire
0
0

With the support of three independent MLAs and a two-member Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) legislators, leader of the BJP’s 20-member legislature party Pramod Sawant on Monday staked claim to form the government in Goa.

Sawant submitted the party’s resolution electing him as a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative party to Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, along with letters of support from the three independent MLAs and the MGP legislative party leader Sudin Dhavalikar.

Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai appointed Sawant as the Chief Minister.

Sawant, 48, has previously held the post of Chief Minister from 2019-2022 and was serving as caretaker Chief Minister of the state.

Sawant’s candidature was endorsed earlier on Monday at a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 20-member legislature party in the presence of Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, an emissary of the BJP’s central parliamentary board and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is the party’s in-charge of poll-related affairs.

Tomar made the formal announcement of Pramod Sawant’s appointment as the leader of the BJP legislative party.

20220321-201404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Chinese national among 2 nabbed by SSB from Indo-Nepal border

Android Messages now show Apple iMessage emoji reactions properly

Kerala Minister who spoke against graft gets death threats

Actor Mira Mithun booked in TN for casteist slur