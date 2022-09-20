INDIALIFESTYLE

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANSlife) To give your favourite cocktail recipes a fresh touch and a fruity twist, try using fresh fruit. Never pass up an opportunity to celebrate, even if it means simply curling up in a corner with one of these delicious Absolut Vodka aperitifs.

Absolut Grapefruit Vodka Tonic

INGREDIENTS:

Ice Cubes

45 ml Absolut Grapefruit

120 ml Tonic Water

1 Wedge Grapefruit

HOW TO MIX IT:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes.

Add all ingredients and stir.

Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Absolut Swedish Paloma

INGREDIENTS:

45 ml Absolut Grapefruit

45 ml Grapefruit juice

10 ml lime juice

Soda water

Grapefruit wedge for garnish

HOW TO MIX IT:

Pour all ingredients except the soda into a shaker.

Add ice cubes.

Shake and pour into a highball (salted rim optional).

Top up with Soda.

Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

The Greyhound

INGREDIENTS:

Ice Cubes

45 ml Absolut Grapefruit

90 ml Grapefruit Juice

1 Twist Grapefruit Zest

HOW TO MIX IT:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes.

Add all ingredients.

Garnish with a twisted grapefruit zest

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

