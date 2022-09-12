BJP MLC Basavaraj Horatti on Monday urged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to say no to mining barons who have set their eyes on the Kappatagudda forest region situated in Gadag district, which has been known as an abode of medicinal plants for hundreds of years.

Horatti has written to Bommai demanding to preserve the Kappatagudda forest spread across 244.15 km in north Karnataka by forming a special vigilance squad.

“The CM should take a courageous decision in this direction,” he said.

“Mining barons have set their evil eyes on Kappatagudda and sent a proposal to the government to allow them to carry out mining. The ruling BJP government should outrightly reject the proposal without succumbing to any pressure or lurings,” Horatti added.

He added that instead, the government should evolve a plan to develop the region.

“Just like the government initiates measures to prevent forest fire, the forest area must also be saved from mining. Kappatagudda should be preserved in the similar way as the Western Ghats,” Horatti said.

“Electricity is generated from here… The forest also has rich mineral deposits. The government had passed a notification declaring Kappatagudda as part of wildlife sanctuary in 2019. As per the Supreme Court and the government order, mining is not allowed in the radius of 10 km of a wildlife sanctuary.

“It is ridiculous that the forest officials have stated that there will be no repercussions on the wildlife sanctuary and wildlife if mining is allowed in the Kappatagudda region. CM Bommai should not allow mining here at any cost,” Horatti said.

Huge protests broke out when the government attempted to withdraw the wildlife sanctuary tag to the Kappatagudda hill range in 2019. Students, environmentalists and seers of various mutts took out a procession and staged demonstrations in the district.

Prominent Tontadarya Lingayat Mutt seer in Gadag successfully led a mass movement for the conservation of the Kappatagudda hill range. On May 16, 2019, the Congress-JD (S) coalition government declared 24,415.73 hectares of Kappatagudda range as wildlife sanctuary spread across Gadag, Mundaragi and Shirahatti taluks of Gadag district.

