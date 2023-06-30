Actress-turned-politician Sayani Ghosh on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the multi-crore West Bengal school recruitment case.

On Tuesday, the ED had served a notice to Ghosh, who is also the Trinamool Congress youth president in West Bengal, to appear before its Salt Lake office on Friday at 11.30 a.m.

She was also asked to carry important documents like details of bank statements, Income Tax return files as well her property and asset details.

On Friday, she arrived 10 minutes before the given time.

Addressing mediapersons before she entered the ED office, Ghosh said: “I was in the district for campaigning for the panchayat polls. I was asked to be present on a 48-hour notice. Since I have been summoned, I have arrived here in time. I intend to cooperate to the best of my ability.”

According to sources, Ghosh was summoned after the ED came across two clues.

The first was the recovery of WhatsApp chats between the actress-turned politician and expelled youth Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody due to his alleged involvement in the case.

Second clue were banking transactions between Sayani Ghosh and Kuntal Ghosh relatated to the purchase of some properties, the sources said.

The WhatsApp chat history was recovered from Kuntal Ghosh’s phone.

