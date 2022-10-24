Just like her character Damini Roy from ‘Four More Shots Please!’, actress Sayani Gupta always speaks her mind. She agrees, though, that it can backfire sometimes.

Sayani in a conversation with IANS said: “It always backfires but that’s not the point. You say something because it bothers you and you feel like you need to lend your voice to it.”

“You pick and choose your battles but you don’t shy away from speaking your mind for injustice so that is something I have lived by all my life,” she added.

Sayani agrees that she is under more scrutiny as she is an actor.

“The fact that I am an actor makes want to get better but it doesn’t stop me from saying what I believe in. But having said that, we are getting older… figuring lesser battles to fight because you feel sometimes what is the point.”

Season 3 will also see Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J., Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, and Samir Kochhar reprising their respective roles. Jim Sarbh, Sushant Singh, Shilpa Shukla and Rohan Mehra are the new faces this season.

‘Four More Shots Please!’ Season 3 is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2022.

