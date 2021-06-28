Actress Sayani Gupta on Monday posted a long Instagram clip of dancing effortlessly in a short white dress on the song “Kaala chashma”.

“Crazy throwback to the first Night of #kalachaahma shoot for @baarbaardekho__ This was in one of the hotel rooms where I practiced some more with the sweetest Dance Assistants. We had practiced a lot for days but the choreography changed later on shoot.. was soooo heartbroken, will never forget,” she wrote.

The actress was part of the 2016 film “Baar Baar Dekho” and featured in the hit song “Kala chashma” featuring Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra.

“I love dancing. Want to dance in every film. Just putting it out in the universe!” she added in the caption.

She further tagged and thanked the dance choreography team. “@nityamehra19 let’s do this again! And Miss you so much! @boscomartis you owe me another choreography please! @paramitagh thanks for sending me this video from your archives. Had no memory of its existence! The voice of the teacher is what makes this video! Class!”

–IANS

eka/vnc