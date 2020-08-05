Sayani Gupta to conduct a virtual masterclass

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Sayani Gupta will virtually conduct a masterclass on acting.

She has been invited by Dial M for Films, MAMI (Mumbai Film Festival) to conduct the masterclass on August 6.

“I am super excited and nervous. It’s like appearing for my board exams all over again. I am deeply honoured to be featuring as part of such an incredibly talented bunch who I look upto and whose work I adore,” said Sayani.

“We are talking about my understanding of the craft of acting and my journey so far, as a practitioner of the craft and also a professional,” she added.

Sayani has made a name for herself in the industry through her performances in films like “Margarita With A Straw”, “Jolly LLB 2” and “Article 15”.

She was last seen in “Axone” in which she portrayed a 23-year-old Nepali girl from Manipur.

