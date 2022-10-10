ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sayantani Ghosh on how her look in ‘Alibaba’ is distinct from other costume dramas

TV actress Sayantani Ghosh, who is currently seen in the show ‘Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul’, talks about her look in the show and says she is happy with the response she is getting for her highlighted blue hair, blue eyes and a long blue dress for her character of SimSim.

Sayantani says: “SimSim is very fluid and is mostly moving around in the air. Even in the graphics we’ve seen water like elements emerging during her magic or when she is flying. So, to showcase that fluidity the colour blue works very well.”

The 38-year-old actress is known for her roles in ‘Kumkum’, ‘Naaginn’, ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, and she was also seen on ‘Bigg Boss 6’.

Elaborating more on the accessories, she adds: “SimSim’s signature element is her ‘mukut’ (crown). Without the ‘mukut’ and fingernails, which I call ice-cream cones, the look remains incomplete. We’ve observed on TV that whenever a costume drama is being portrayed, the characters are heavily adorned with clothes and jewellery.”

But she adds that her costumes are different from other costume dramas.

“The unique thing about SimSim’s look is that the makers have tried to keep the appearance slightly westernized with only two pieces of accessories. Apart from the amukut’ and fingernails, my neck and ears are bare, and the look is completed with subtle blue makeup.”

Though she shares that initially there were a lot of apprehensions if her look will be receiving the due attention but they appeared perfect when the episode went on air.

“When I initially started shooting, we did think if the look would look too bare on screen. But when we saw the first episode, the overall appearance really gave out SimSim’s character description. It portrays her coldness. To summarize the entire look, less is more in SimSim’s world”, concludes Sayantani.

‘Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul’ airs on Sony SAB.

