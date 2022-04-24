ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sayli Kamble of ‘Indian Idol 12’ fame ties the knot with boyfriend Dhawal

NewsWire
0
0

‘Superstar Singer 2’ captain Sayli Kamble tied the knot with boyfriend Dhawal on Sunday at Royal Garden in Kalyan, Mumbai. The singer has shared a reel on her social media handle from the venue where the wedding ceremony took place.

Many of her wedding pictures and videos are going viral on social media.

The couple got engaged last year. They got married in typical Maharashtrian style.

Sayli was looking beautiful in her yellow sari with a fuschia pink border and a purple wedding shawl. Her smile was enough to share her happiness.

In another picture, Dhaval was looking suave in off white kurta pyjama and a turban. The videos also show guests dancing and enjoying the ceremony.

Sayli’s friend and ‘Indian Idol 12’ fame Arunita Kanjilal has spoken to the media and informed them about attending the wedding.

She said: “I will be attending the wedding today and I am very happy for Sayli di.”

‘Indian Idol’ contestants Nachiket Lele and Nihal Tauro attended the wedding and shared pictures on their social media accounts.

20220424-190202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sunny Leone is ‘forced to go back home for lockdown’

    Priya Bapat says women get meatier roles on OTT

    Vijay Babu: Malayalam cinema known for family-centred stories

    Mihika Kushwaha’s latest music video ‘Boond Boond’ with Javed Ali, Paras...