Actress Sayli Salunkhe known for her roles in ‘Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali’ and ‘Chhatriwali’, is now seen in the show, ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’. Sayli talks about drawing inspiration from her friend’s mother who is an RTO officer.

Sayli says: “When I got to know that I’m going to portray Indu who is an RTO officer, the first thing I did was to call my best friend’s mother who is an RTO officer. I am familiar with her working style, daily routine, and most significantly, her demeanour. I’ve spent a lot of time observing her, and her personality has inspired me immensely.”

She tells about preparing herself for the role: “I’ve visited her office where I observed how she interacts with people. Whenever there’s any difficulty, I always call her up. She also corrects me wherever I go wrong.”

“Additionally, my dad is also very supportive and rectifies me wherever I go wrong,” she adds.

It is a love story between Ritesh Malhotra(Karan) and Indu (played by Sayli Salunkhe). The story revolves around Indu, who felt that life was unfair to her until she met Zoon (Kiara Sadh), a new-born orphaned baby and decided to nurture her.

‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’ will air on Star Bharat.

20220719-144404