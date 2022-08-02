An Assistant Manager of the State Bank of India (SBI) was found hanging in his residence in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, Kumar Kunal, is a resident of Patna and was posted in SBI’s zonal branch at Bhagalpur for the last one and half years.

The police said that Kunal did not have a healthy relationship with his wife Anu. The victim has a 3-year-old son as well.

As per her statement, Kunal regularly had disputes with her. “My husband was involved in a verbal duel with me over a few days ago. He used to sleep alone. On Tuesday, when he did not open the door of the room, I suspected something fishy. Then I called the police,” Anu said.

“We have recovered the dead body from the ceiling fan of his bedroom. Preliminary investigation reveals suicide. The investigation is currently underway. The post-mortem report will make it clear,” the SHO of Barari police station said.

