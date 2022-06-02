BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

SBI assures support to family of bank official gunned down in J&K

NewsWire
0
3

The SBI on Thursday expressed grief over the killing of Vijay Kumar, branch manager with Ellaquai Dehati Bank (EBD), a Srinagar-headquartered Regional Rural Bank sponsored by it, in J&K’s Kulgam and promised all support to his family as well as to all other employees.

Noting that Vijay Kumar, who belonged to Rajasthan, was just 29 years old and had joined the EDB in March 2019, the SBI, in a statement, said that he was “one of many such bankers hailing from different parts of the country, who are working in the Kashmir Valley and other difficult places to ensure delivery of uninterrupted banking services to the public”.

“SBI, as the sponsor of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, remains committed to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees, including those posted in the Valley. The EDB shall ensure that the bereaved family is provided with necessary support – financial and otherwise – on priority,” it said.

Vijay Kumar was killed by militants at Areah Mohanpora village in Kulgam on Thursday morning. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

20220603-002402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asian cues, Fed meet keep markets subdued, auto stocks’ dip (Roundup)

    LIC provided Rs 7,419 crore as mortality reserve for Covid-19

    Madras HC wants SFIO, ED to probe Franklin Templeton scam: CFMA

    Bata India appoints Gunjan Shah as new CEO