SBI creates unique artworks from e-waste

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) With the continuous commitment towards environmental sustainability, country’s largest lender, SBI has taken a unique initiative by creating two distinctive 12.5 ft artworks namely ‘Manasvi’ and ‘Tapasvi’.

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday inaugurated both artworks at the Local Head Office (LHO) in New Delhi.

Around 400 computers, more than 2000 microchips, over 400 keyboards and above 200 discarded credit cards were used to create these two artworks. Manasvi means the intelligent one with a pure great thought, whereas Tapasvi means a saint in a state of meditation.

Ideated by Vijuy Ronjan, CGM, Delhi Circle, SBI, these artworks have been built and designed by a Jaipur based artist Mukesh Kumar Jwala in just 3 months under a series called ‘Mother SBI’.

Kumar said these artworks would inspire the bank to serve its customers with more commitment and dedication.

These artworks have been built in yoga and meditation postures which imply the message of being healthy along with environmental protection. ‘Manasvi’ and ‘Tapasvi’ depict SBI in human form as a woman that also reflects SBI’s consciousness towards India’s strong and healthy economy.

SBI is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country. As on December 31, 2019, the bank has a deposit base of over Rs 31 lakh crore with CASA ratio of little more than 44 per cent and advances of nearly Rs 23 lakh crore.

–IANS

