BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

SBI Govandi suburban branch in Mumbai changes weekly off to Friday

NewsWire
0
0

In a move that has raised eyebrows in some quarters, the public sector State Bank of India’s Govandi Branch is understood to have changed its weekly off from Sundays to Fridays, with effect from December 1.

A notice to the effect went up outside the branch premises this week and the move is purportedly intended to facilitate the local minority population living in and around Govandi, a north-eastern suburb.

Despite repeated attempts, top SBI officials were not available for their comments on the potentially controversial decision, ostensibly taken at the local levels.

As per the notice, come December 1, the SBI Govandi Branch will remain shut on all Fridays, and the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month.

From Sunday to Thursday, the business hours will be normal — from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily — as stated in the notice.

Apprehensions were expressed in some quarters that even the SBI Millenium Branch in Dadar would follow suit, but branch officials on Tuesday outright dismissed the claims.

Incidentally, branches of certain other banks in the city and some other parts of the country also provide a Sunday half-day working — which is compensated by all Saturdays off, in view of local people’s convenience.

The Govandi SBI Branch move has elicited strong reactions on social media with objections to the Friday closure to cater to “the demands of the local demographics”, and called for regional coordination for uniformity in the concerned areas.

Banking circles pointed out that in the digital era, when most banking functions are conducted online, “there’s little meaning to weekly offs or public holidays” as the bank operations continue irrespective of the calendar dates.

20221129-121602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RBI accepts 21 recommendations on ownership of private banks

    Algeria, Italy to strengthen cooperation in various fields: joint statement

    Revenue of diagnostics companies to grow 17-20% this fiscal

    Bharti Airtel to raise up to Rs 21,000 cr via rights...