INDIA

SBSP chief Rajbhar returns to NDA fold in UP

NewsWire
0
0

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is back in the NDA fold.

SBSP President Om Prakash Rajbhar announced on Twitter that he had met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on July 14 and decided to contest the 2024 elections together.

Rajbhar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ‘taking us along.’

He further said, “We will attend the NDA meeting in Delhi on 18th July. The post of minister is not important for me. Now there is no competition in Uttar Pradesh.”

He said that the alliance between BJP and SBSP would go a long way in empowering the OBCs and weaker sections of society.

2023071640062

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    People should adjust to corona, lockdown not possible every time: Bihar...

    Neha Karode collaborates with Abhay Jodhpurkar for her new single ‘Koyaliya...

    New Year revellers throng Kashmir’s hill stations

    Rs 150 crore out of Rs 1,500 crore paid for stalled...