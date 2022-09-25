The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar is making a fresh effort to mobilise his party cadres with a ‘Savdhan Yatra’ commencing from Lucknow on Monday (September 26).

The yatra will pass through 19 districts, mostly in east Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Ambedkar Nagar, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, Deoria, Kushinagar, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Chandauli, Mau, Ghazipur and Ballia.

The yatra will then enter Bihar where it will culminate in Savdhan rally at Patna on October 27 – the foundation day of the SBSP.

The SBSP has faced setbacks after its national vice president Mahendra Rajbhar quit the party along with 35 other party functionaries on September 5.

Party office-bearers from districts considered the stronghold of the party, including Mau, Ghazipur, Jaunpur Azamgarh and Ambedkar Nagar have also tendered resignation.

SBSP Mau district president, Ramjit Rajbhar who rose in rebellion, alleged that the party chief had sidelined the workers to promote family members.

He also accused the SBSP chief of ‘selling’ tickets in the 2022 Assembly election as well as the panchayat elections held earlier.

Refuting the allegations, Om Prakash Rajbhar said the loyal and missionary party workers were promoted in the organisation.

Terming the rebellion a conspiracy hatched by the rival parties, he said recently some of the rebel leaders had met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

“The rebels had no support base and were working against the ideology of the party,” he said.

The Savdhan Yatra commencing from September 26 would be a befitting reply to the rebels as well as the parties that hatched the conspiracy. The rallies organised by the SBSP in the run-up to the yatra were getting a good response from the supporters in east UP as well as neighbouring Bihar, he said.

Rajbhar said after breaking alliance with the SP, the SBSP was working to spread its base in Bihar. It was mobilising the other backward classes (OBCs) and extremely backward castes (EBCc) to join the SBSP. A state unit of the party had been opened at Patna, he said.

20220925-141601