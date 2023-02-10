INDIA

SC affirms validity of All India Bar Examination, BCI has powers to prescribe exam

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the validity of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) and emphasized that the Bar Council of India (BCI) has enough powers to hold pre-enrolment or post-enrolment exams.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul held that the Advocates Act confers adequate powers to the BCI to prescribe norms. The bench — also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, A.S. Oka, Vikram Nath, and J.K. Maheshwari — said “the effect of this would be left to the BCI as to what stage the AIBE is to be held pre or post enrolment…”

The bench stressed that an enrolled advocate, who takes up a non-legal job for at least five years, will have to sit for the AIBE exam again in order to practice. It further added that the experience as a lawyer will count subsequently.

The top court had reserved its judgment on a clutch of petitions challenging the validity of the qualifying examination conducted by the bar council. Detailed judgment will be uploaded later in the day.

20230210-111401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt vigilant about EVs safety, experts on the job: Minister

    Must vaccinate 90L daily to flatten Covid curve by July end:...

    Punjab gangster shot dead in Manila as bloody gang war spills...

    India’s merchandise trade deficit stood at $27.98 bn in August