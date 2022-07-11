The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a matter where a Karnataka High Court judge had claimed receiving a transfer threat in connection with his comments against the functioning of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the state.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Karnataka government, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, who asked: “What is this threatening judge with transfer and all?”

The matter is in connection with Karnataka High Court Judge Justice H.P. Sandesh.

The bench was informed that the matter is regarding a series of directions passed by a single judge bench of the high court on a bail plea along with some observations.

The high court, last week, came down heavily at the functioning of the senior officers of the ACB and Justice Sandesh said he was ready to protect the judiciary’s independence at the cost of his judgeship.

Counsel also mentioned a separate plea before the apex court on behalf of ACB chief against whom certain observations were made by the high court. The ACB chief’s counsel clarified that this was all in the media, and incorrect and it caused damage to his reputation.

After a brief hearing in the matter, the top court agreed to examine the plea on Tuesday and ordered for the listing of the matter before an appropriate bench.

The case was in connection with a criminal petition filed by an accused, who was arrested by the ACB for accepting bribes, allegedly on behalf of Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban.

“Your ADGP is apparently powerful. Someone had spoken to a high court judge who mentioned to me an instance of another judge being transferred. I will not hesitate to name the judge who gave this information. There is a threat of transfers to this court. I will protect the independence of the judiciary at the cost of my judgeship,” Justice Sandesh had said.

The high court also summoned ACB’s special counsel to bring on record data, including B reports and charge sheets filed by the agency since its inception.

