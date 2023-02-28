Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the liquor policy case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Sisodia, mentioned the plea for urgent hearing before a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud.

Initially, the Chief Justice told Singhvi that he can move before the high court. But the senior advocate insisted on an urgent hearing.

The CJI then said that the apex court will hear the matter after mentioning, at the end of the board on Tuesday.

On Monday, a Delhi court sent Sisodia to a five-day CBI custody in connection with the now-scrapped liquor policy case.

Special judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Courts, who had reserved his order after arguments from both sides, pronounced his order sending the AAP leader to custody till March 4.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on Sunday after eight hours of questioning.

Appearing for the central probe agency, Special Public Prosecutor Pankaj Gupta argued: “Investigation has revealed that Sisodia verbally directed the Secretary to put a new cabinet note to bring about the change and variance in the policy. He was heading the Group of Ministers constituted by the cabinet for the Excise Policy…

“The profit margin was enhanced from 5 per cent to 12 per cent. He could not explain why the changes were made.”

