INDIA

SC agrees to hear plea against HC order on scientific survey of ‘Shivling’ in Gyanvapi mosque

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday an appeal by the Gyanvapi mosque management committee challenging the Allahabad High Court order allowing scientific survey of a Shivling found inside the mosque complex last year.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala.

The counsel said the high court has passed an order, pending judgment being reserved, and an application was made for carbon dating, which was allowed by the high court. The bench agreed to examine the matter.

Earlier this month, the Allahabad High Court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out a ‘scientific survey’ of the ‘Shivling’ in the Gyanvapi mosque to ascertain its age.

The high court asked the ASI to ensure that no damage is done to the structure during the survey. A single bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra was responding to a petition filed by the Hindu side, demanding carbon dating of the Shivling. The ASI had submitted its report in a sealed envelope.

