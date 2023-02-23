INDIA

SC agrees to hear plea by Pawan Khera against arrest by Assam Police

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to take up a plea by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on consolidation of FIRs against him and some protective orders following his arrest by the Assam Police earlier in the day.

The hearing will take place at 3 p.m.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

Singhvi sought consolidation of the FIRs and also protective orders for Khera.

According to the Assam Police, an FIR had been registered against Khera at the Haflong police station in Dima Hasao district.

“Delhi Police was approached to arrest Khera and the Assam Police officials will bring him to Assam after taking permission from a local court,” said the official of Assam Police.

Delhi Police had earlier said that Khera was stopped from boarding the Raipur-bound flight on Thursday morning following a request by their Assam counterparts.

After Khera was stopped from boarding the flight, Congress leaders and workers staged a protest at the airport.

CISF personnel have been deployed to handle the situation.

Khera, en route to Raipur for the party plenary starting on Friday, was accompanied by Randeep Surjewala and Shakeel Ahmed.

20230223-144806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Instead of housing Rohingyas, deport them: VHP on Union Minister’s remark

    Tribal bodies in Manipur urge PM Modi to implement NRC

    Preparations underway in J&K for G20 Summit

    52 Covid deaths, 6,026 new cases in Telangana