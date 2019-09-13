SC allows TN Cricket Association to hold elections on Sept 28

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association to hold elections to elect its office bearers on September 28. The apex court observed that the state cricket body has not fully adopted the new constitution of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), but it can certainly hold elections.

The top court also said that the Tamil Nadu cricket body’s election results shall be subject to its final orders.

Meanwhile, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has objected the move, saying it will set a wrong precedent.

–IANS

ss/arm