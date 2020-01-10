SC appoints its former judge as road safety panel chief

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday suggested the appointment of one of its retired judges as the chairman of its committee on road safety after panel’s current head and former top court judge Justice K.S.P. Radhakrishnan expressed difficulty in continuing on the position.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant, made the suggestion after examining a note received in October last year from Justice (retd) Radhakrishnan expressing difficulty in continuing as the chairman of the committee the court had set up while hearing a PIL on the issue of road safety in the country.

Amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal, who is assisting the court on the matter, also placed a note before the court stating that former Union Road Transport and Highways Secretary S. Sundar finds it difficult to continue as a member of the committee due to ill-health.

The court said that “in these circumstances, we consider Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, former judge of this court, would be appointed as the chairman of the Committee on Road Safety.

“Justice K S P Radhakrishnan, former judge of this court, will be relieved from chairing the aforesaid committee.”

The court also ruled that Sundar will be relieved of his membership of the committee and former Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra appointed in his place. It said these changes will come into force from February 1, 2020, and asked the Centre to issue a notification. The bench will hear the matter in July.

–IANS

ss/vd