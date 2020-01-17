SC asks Centre to examine plea for KVs in every tehsil

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to examine, within three months, the representation of BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking establishment of Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in every tehsil (revenue subdivision) of the country.

A bench, headed by Justice N.V. Ramana, said the courts cannot decide on the issue concerning the nature of school to be opened at any location, but it can direct the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to decide on the matter within three months.

The petition said: “The low fee structure of Kendriya Vidyalayas will help the poor students in getting a quality education along with an exposure to the competitive world. The establishment of KVs will also encourage the nearby schools to provide a better education as they will face a competition.”

Upadhyay has challenged the Delhi High Court order and directions needs to be issued to the Centre to set up a KV in each tehsil in the country. In October last year, the Delhi High Court said it is a policy decision, and instead of courts, the government should take a call on it.

The plea said there are 5,464 tehsils but only a total of 1,209 KVs.

