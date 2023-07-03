The Supreme Court on Monday raised eyebrows on the Delhi government’s expenditure on advertisements after it expressed its inability to contribute funds for construction of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project.

A bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia ordered the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government to furnish an affidavit within two weeks providing details of funds spent by it for advertisements in the last three financial years.

“If you have money for advertisements, why don’t you have money for a project that will ensure smooth transport?” questioned the top court after Delhi government’s counsel said that there was a paucity of funds.

The court indicated that, if required, it may also order to divert the funds allocated for advertisement towards the completion of the rapid rail project.

“You want us to get into what funds you are spending where. All funds for advertisement shall be diverted for this project. Do you want that kind of order? You are asking for it,” Justice Kaul said orally.

The observations were made by the court when the Delhi government informed that it has no finances available for contribution of its share of funds towards the semi-high-speed rail corridor being constructed to connect the national capital with the cities of Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

“The Delhi government has expressed its inability to contribute funds for the common project. Since paucity of funds is an impediment in this project, we call upon the NCT of Delhi to file an affidavit setting forth the funds utilised for advertisement as the project is of considerable importance. Details may be furnished for last three financial years,” the court ordered.

2023070333333