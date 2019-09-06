SC asks Muslim parties’ lawyer if he needs security

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi hearing the Ayodhya title dispute on Thursday asked the Muslim parties’ lawyer Rajeev Dhavan whether he needs security.

Senior advocate Dhavan said he does not need security and insisted that he had been non-partisan when he argues a case before the court. Dhavan cited his arguments in the Kashi and Kamakshya cases in past.

Dhavan informed the court that the atmosphere is not conducive to continue arguments on the matter and cited fresh threats to his legal team’s clerk. Dhavan said his clerk is likely to face the heat from other clerks.

–IANS

ss/kr