A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud will hear matters related to the Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI).

On Wednesday, a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said that in August 2018, an order was passed in the BCCI matter by a bench comprising then Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud.

Justice Ramana added that two judges on the bench have retired and only Justice Chandrachud is there.

The Chief Justice added the BCCI matter will be referred to a bench headed by justice Chandrachud.

The BCCI has moved applications seeking permission to amend its constitution.

On July 21, the Supreme Court appointed senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh as amicus curiae in the case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ramana and comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli noted that the earlier amicus curiae senior advocate P.S. Narasimha is not available any more, as he has been elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court.

“We have to hear the amicus also, now he is not available anymore. Will appoint a new one.” The bench appointed senior advocate Maninder Singh as the new amicus curiae.

On July 15, the BCCI moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing on a plea seeking approval to amend the rules of the board’s constitution.

Senior advocate P.S. Patwalia submitted before the apex court that the matter has been pending for two years and urged the court to consider it urgently, as the approval of amendments is necessary. He added that amendments are in the pipeline after judgment and they are pending.

In April last year, the top court had adjourned the BCCI’s plea after the amicus curiae in the matter senior advocate Narasimha had sought some time to compile the submissions of the counsel involved in the matter.

The BCCI had drawn up its Constitution, based on the recommendations by retired Justice RM Lodha’s committee, mandating a three-year cooling off, after six years in the position for an office bearer: either at the state level or theABCCI.

The tenure of Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, will end in September 2022. Currently, their tenure is technically under extension since the apex court has not conducted a hearing on the plea for amendment of the rules.

The general body of the BCCI during an AGM in December 2019, proposed six amendments, including one in Rule 6 of the Constitution, which had barred BCCI and state board office bearers from holding office for more than six consecutive years.

