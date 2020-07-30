Bihar govt, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father move SC to refute Rhea Chakraborty’s plea

In a new twist in the alleged suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bihar government too has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in actress Rhea Chakraborty‘s petition which seeks transfer of the Patna FIR to Mumbai where police is inquiring into the case.

Sources said that former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi will represent the Bihar government defending its probe into Sushant’s death. The state government would support Rajput’s father in the apex court and also oppose the transfer of FIR registered in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty to Mumbai. Rajput’s father has accused Rhea, reportedly Sushant’s girlfriend, for allegedly abetting his son’s suicide.

Earlier in the day, Sushant’s father K.K. Singh filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on the plea of Rhea seeking transfer of investigation in the case from Patna to Mumbai. “Let nothing be done in the above mentioned matter without prior notice to the undersigned,” said the caveat by advocate Nitin Saluja on behalf of Sushant’s father. The apex court also declined to entertain a plea seeking a CBI investigation into the death of the actor.