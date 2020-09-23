SC Collegium approves 10 judicial officers as Madras HC judges

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday approved the proposal for elevation of 10 judicial officers as Judges of the Madras High Court.

The five-judge Collegium, headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices N.V. Ramana, R.F. Nariman, U.U. Lalit and A.M. Khanwilkar, recommended the elevation of judicial officers Kannammal Shanmuga Sundaram, Sathikumar Sukumara Kurup, Murali Shankar Kuppuraju, Manjula Ramaraju Nalliah, and Thamilselvi T. Valayapalayam.

Besides the above, the Collegium also approved names of G. Chandrasekharan, A.A. Nakkiran, Sivagnanam Veerasamy, Ilangovan Ganesan, and Ananthi Subramanian.

The decision of the Collegium was published on the website of the Supreme Court.

–IANS

ss/vd