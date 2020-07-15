SC Collegium nod to making addl judges of 3 HCs permanent

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of nine Additional Judges as Permanent Judges of the Punjab & Haryana High Court, the Himachal Pradesh High Court and the Calcutta High Court.

In a statement, it recommended seven judges – Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul, Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi, Justice Arun Monga, Justice Manoj Bajaj, Justice Lalit Batra, Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill – be made permanent Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

It also approved Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua’s appointment as permanent Judge at the Himachal Pradesh High Court, and of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay as permanent Judge of the Calcutta High Court.

–IANS

