SC Collegium nod to names for appointment to three HCs

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde has approved the proposals to elevate certain judicial officers and advocates as Judges of the High Courts of Allahabad, Kerala, and Gujarat.

Chief Justice Bobde, and Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, RF Nariman and UU Lalit make up the Collegium.

In a meeting held on August 14, the Collegium recommended the elevation of judicial officers Subhash Chand, Sanjay Kumar Pachori, Subhash Chandra Sharma, and Saroj Yadav as Judges of the Allahabad High Court.

The Collegium also approved the proposal for elevation of advocates Ziyad Rahman and Murali Purushothaman, and judicial officers Dr Kauser Edappagath and Karunakaran Babu as Judges of the Kerala High Court.

The Collegium also gave the nod to elevate advocates Nirzarkumar Sushilkumar Desai, Vaibhavi Devang Nanavati, and Nikhil Shreedharan Kariel as Judges of the Gujarat High Court.

The Collegium decisions have been put on the court’s website.

