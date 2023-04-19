INDIA

SC collegium proposes Justice Augustine G Masih as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, on Wednesday, proposed the appointment of Justice Augustine G. Masih as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Rajasthan.

In a statement uploaded on the apex court website, the collegium said: “Justice T. Raja is the seniormost puisne Judge of the Madras High Court (date of appointment – 31 March 2009). By its resolution dated 16 November 2022, the collegium proposed the transfer of Justice T. Raja as a judge of the High Court of Rajasthan. By communication dated 23 November 2022, Justice T. Raja had sought reconsideration of his transfer. Upon reconsideration, on 24 November 2022, the collegium affirmed its earlier decision to transfer him as a Judge of the High Court of Rajasthan.”

It added: “The Collegium has, by its resolution dated 19 April 2023, proposed the appointment of Justice Augustine G. Masih as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Rajasthan. Justice Masih, who was appointed as a Judge on 10 July 2008 is senior in appointment to Justice T. Raja who was appointed as a Judge on 31 March 2009. The collegium resolves that the transfer of Justice T. Raja as a Judge of the High Court of Rajasthan be effectuated at the earliest. His continuation even as a Judge of the Madras High Court cannot be an impediment to the appointment of Justice S.V. Gangapurwala as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.”

20230419-230404

