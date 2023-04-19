INDIA

SC collegium recalls recommendation to transfer Justice Muralidhar to Madras HC

The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday recalled its earlier recommendation to transfer Orissa High Court Chief Justice S. Muralidhar to Madras High Court.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, in a statement uploaded on apex court’s website, said: “The collegium resolved on 28 September 2022 to transfer Dr Justice S Muralidhar, Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa to the Madras High Court. The recommendation has remained pending with the Government of India since then without any response. Dr Justice Muralidhar now demits office on 7 August 2023 leaving less than 4 months’ time.”

“In view of this delay, the resolution recommending the transfer of Dr Justice S. Muralidhar is recalled to facilitate the appointment of a permanent Chief Justice in the Madras High Court by the appointment of Justice S.V. Gangapurwala as its Chief Justice, as the High Court has remained without a permanent Chief Justice for more than 6 months.”

20230419-223403

