The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of 10 additional Judges of the Allahabad High Court as its permanent Judges.

The three-member collegium, which was headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana and comprised Justices U.U. Lalit and A.M. Khanwilkar, took the decision in a meeting held on May 21.

A statement uploaded on the top court’s website said: “The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of the following additional Judges of the Allahabad High Court as permanent Judges of that high court: Justices Sanjay Kumar Pachori, Subhash Chandra Sharma, Subhash Chand (presently working in Jharkhand High Court on transfer), Saroj Yadav, Mohd. Aslam, Anil Kumar Ojha, Sadhna Rani (Thakur), Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, Ajai Tyagi, and Ajai Kumar Srivastava-I.”

