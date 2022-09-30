INDIA

SC Collegium recommends 3 new chief justices for HCs, transfers 2

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of two Chief Justices of high courts and elevation of three judges as Chief Justices of three high courts.

The collegium is headed by Chief Justice of India, U.U. Lalit.

In a statement, the apex court said: “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 28th September, 2022 has recommended transfer of the following Chief Justices of high courts: Justice S. Muralidhar from Orissa High Court to Madras High Court and Justice Pankaj Mithal from Jammu and Kashmir High Court to Rajasthan High Court.”

Justice Muralidhar’s parent high court is Delhi High Court, and Justice Mithal’s is Allahabad High Court.

In another statement, the court said that at the same meeting, the Collegium also recommended elevation of three judges of high courts: Justice Jaswant Singh, presently judge of Orissa High Court, as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court; justice P.B. Varle, presently judge of Bombay High Court, as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court; and, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, as Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The collegium also recommended the three high court judges: Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra from Uttarakhand High Court to Jharkhand High Court; Justice K. Vinod Chandran from Kerala High Court to Bombay High Court; and, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh from Jharkhand High Court to Tripura High Court.

20220930-115607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    President’s ‘pilgrimage’ to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Raigad Fort

    Building ‘Naya J&K’: Governance improves; surveys, reports put UT on top

    ‘Aroma, lavender cultivation popular option for agricultural startup in J&K’

    Virgin Atlantic cancels Delhi-London flight