The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday recommended the appointment of advocate Manjusha Ajay Deshpande as judge of the Bombay High Court.

“The Collegium of the High Court presided over by the then Chief Justice of the High Court made the recommendation for the elevation of Smt Manjusha Ajay Deshpande on 26 September 2022. The Chief Ministers and the Governors of the States of Maharashtra and Goa have concurred in the recommendation,” it said.

Earlier on May 2 this year, the SC Collegium deferred its decision after issues were flagged by the government on the recommendation. It then decided to seek the report of the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay.

The apex court collegium said that it has considered the government inputs in conjunction with the report of the High Court of Bombay. Also, three consultee-judges of the top court have opined on her suitability for elevation.

“The Collegium of the High Court is well-positioned to ascertain her professional competence. Their assessment is affirmed by the consultee judges of the Supreme Court who have served in that High Court and are conversant with the performance of the Bar. In our assessment, the candidate is a competent lawyer,” said the SC Collegium while repelling the government objections.

Deshpande has been in practice for over thirty two years. She is well versed in constitutional and service matters and has been on the panel of the government since 2013.

“The elevation of the candidate would add to the representation of women on the Bench of the High Court of Bombay particularly amongst women lawyers practicing before the Bench at Aurangabad,” added the SC Collegium while recommending her name for judgeship at Bombay HC.

